Security guard docked for allegedly stealing tricycle engines





A 73-year-old security guard, Bode Adegboyega, on Thursday appeared in a Chief Magistrates’ Court, Kaduna, for allegedly stealing 111 tricycle engines. The police charged Adegboyega, who resides in Hanwa G.R.A Zaria in Kaduna, with conspiracy, breach of trust and theft. The Prosecution Counsel, Insp Amos Ezekiel, told the court that the complainant, Shettima Yusuf, of […]

