A founding member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr Osita Okechukwu has said former Lagos state governor, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu would be in pole position to clinch the ticket of the party under consensus arrangement to vie for the presidency in the 2023 poll. Tinubu, who is a national leader of the party, […]

The post Tinubu better off under APC consensus arrangement, says Okechukwu appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper