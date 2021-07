Making his debut at the Olympic Games, Uche Eke, the first athlete from Nigeria to compete in the gymnastic events of the Games, has set his sights on winning a medal in the colours of Team Nigeria at Tokyo 2020. After a gold-winning debut at the African Games in Morocco in 2019, the 23-year-old will […]

The post Tokyo 2020: Nigerian gymnast Uche Eke eyes medal at maiden Olympics appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper