Adekunle Gold just gave us the music video we didn’t know we wanted. The Afro-pop singer today released the music video to his latest song “Sinner” featuring New Orleans singer Lucky Daye. “Sinner” which see Gold singing about his addiction to his love interest, Sheba (reads Simi) is accompanied by a deserving video with appearance […]

The post Watch: Simi Makes Adekunle A "Sinner" In New Music Video appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper