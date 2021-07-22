



Guinea cancelled its participation in the Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the West African state’s sports minister announced. However, a source close to the government in Conakry said that the decision not to send its five-person team was a consequence of financial constraints. “Due to the resurgence of Covid-19 variants, the […]

The post West African country pulls out of Olympics 'over COVID-19' appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper