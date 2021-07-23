Air force Super Tucano war jet arrives Nigeria | The Guardian Nigeria News

Few days after the Nigeria Air Force (NAF) lost its Alpha jet to terrorists, first batch of Nigeria Air force’s A-29 Super Tucano aircraft have arrived Kano, today.

It touched Nigerian soil at around 12.34.p.m.

Air force spokesman, Edward Gabkwet, an Air Commodore who made the disclosure said: “On hand to receive the aircraft were the Honourable Minister of Defence, Major General Bashir Magashi (Rtd), Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya and Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Oladayo Amao.”

The A-29 is a Brazilian turboprop light attack aircraft designed and built by Embraer as a development of the Embraer EMB 312 Tucano.

The A-29 Super Tucano carries a wide variety of weapons, including precision-guided munitions, and was designed to be a low-cost system operated in low-threat environments.

Few days ago, the Nigeria Air Force (NAF) lost its Alpha jet to terrorists.

It also lost Beechcraft King350 aircraft to a mishap that claimed the lives of former Chief of…