



President Muhammadu Buhari has joined members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in congratulating former governor of Nasarawa State, Sen. Abdullahi Adamu, on his 75th birthday, July 23, 2021. The president in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, felicitated Adamu’s family, friends and associates ”on the auspicious moment that calls […]

The post Buhari rejoices with Senator Abdullahi Adamu at 75 appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper