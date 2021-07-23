Ex-banker, wife, mother-in-law gets 60 years jail term for stealing ₦21million | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has secured the conviction of a former bank cashier, Ebenezer Adeolu Alonge, alongside his wife, Isakunle Olamide Oyinlola, and his mother-in-law, Isakunle Eunice Moradeke for stealing depositors’ funds.

The trio were on Friday convicted and sentenced to 60 years imprisonment by Justice Adekanye Ogunmoye of Ekiti State High Court, Ado Ekiti on a 12-count charge of conspiracy and stealing brought against them by the Ibadan Zonal office of the EFCC.

Justice Ogunmoye, in his judgment, ruled that the prosecution team led by Abdulrasheed Lanre Suleiman proved their case beyond reasonable doubt and that the convicts had failed to extricate themselves from the self-evidenced proofs before the court.

The EFCC, in a statement by its Head, Media and Publicity, Mr Wilson Uwujaren, said the journey to the dock started when the illicit activities of Ebenezer got exposed through a petition to the anti-graft agency from one of the new…