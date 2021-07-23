Eyimofe: Twin Directors’ Stunning Feature Debut Takes Nigerian Cinema to New Heights





Financed entirely in Nigeria and made with a predominantly Nigerian cast and crew, Arie and Chuko Esiri are capturing international attention with their feature in new movie “Eyimofe”. “Eyimofe” (“This Is My Desire”), the debut feature from co-directors (and twin brothers) Arie and Chuko Esiri, is a heartrending and hopeful portrait of everyday human endurance […]

