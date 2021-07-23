How to write about Africa: A new handbook provides eight steps for the development community to share their work on the continent more ethically. | The Guardian Nigeria News

LAGOS, Nigeria, 22 July 2021 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/- Africa No Filter, the not-for-profit working on narrative change on the continent, is challenging the development community to adopt more ethical approaches in their storytelling with the launch of its new handbook, How to Write About Africa in 8 Steps: An ethical storytelling handbook.

The handbook was developed to address the rebalancing of the stereotypical narratives about Africa that persist in the development community. Typically, development funders, the media and western storytellers portray themselves as white saviours who heroically rescue Africa from war and hunger, stirring up pity for Africans by leaving out the stories about the agency of communities and individuals to solve their own challenges. Additionally, stories about the continent often create the misconception that Africa is broken, dependent on outsiders and that its people lack agency.

The handbook hopes to educate and change the usual…