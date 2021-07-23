IFPMA and Speak Up Africa to unveil winners of the Africa Young Innovators for Health Award | The Guardian Nigeria News

DAKAR, Senegal/GENEVA, Switzerland, 22 July 2021 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/- The International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers & Associations (IFPMA) and Speak Up Africa (SUA) will exclusively announce the final three winners of the first Africa Young Innovators for Health Award. The announcement will take place during the official Award ceremony from09:30 (GMT) on Thursday, 16th September 2021. The Ceremony will be a hybrid event in Dakar, Senegal and online.

The Awards ceremony will convene prominent healthcare leaders from across Africa and beyond, from entrepreneurs to technical, business and policy experts to celebrate African Innovation. The final three winners shall receive up to $40,000 in financial support and business mentorship and expert support and advice on intellectual property protection to help them develop their solutions to some of Africa’s most pressing healthcare challenges.

This years’ Award theme focuses on supporting innovations that…