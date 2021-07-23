OctaFX claims the Best ECN Broker award for the second year in a row





World Finance magazine, a leading global financial publication, has proclaimed OctaFX the Best ECN Broker for the second time in as many years. According to World Finance, while people have spent most of 2021 in lockdown, the increase in digital communications has been promising for the Forex industry. Brokers went out of their way to […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper