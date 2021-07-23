Sustainability or extinction: what African enterprises need to know about the next ten years | The Guardian Nigeria News

By Cathy Smith, Managing Director at SAP Africa

LAGOS, Nigeria, 22 July 2021 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/- Are African enterprises at risk of extinction, just as millions of natural species face extinction due to the impact of climate change?

Businesses and countries across the continent are attempting to rebuild following the devastating economic impact of the pandemic. It is perhaps an opportune time to take stock of whether we are rebuilding in a way that will ensure our sustainability in the long term, both economically and environmentally.

A missed opportunity to ‘build back better’

When economic activity tapered down in 2020 due to the lockdowns implemented around the world to curb the spread of the coronavirus, researchers noted a drop in global emissions. For a moment, it appeared that the pandemic would be a catalyst for a more sustainable and less environmentally harmful global economy.

However, our modern lifestyles – and in many cases the very basis of global…