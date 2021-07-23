



…Eke makes debut, as Toko targets quarters It will be a busy night for the country’s contingents at the ongoing Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games with three athletes competing in the early hours of Saturday. Competing in her seventh Olympics, Funke Oshonaike will be up against Liu Juan of the United States in the women’s single […]

The post Tokyo 2020: Funke Oshonaike begins record-breaking seventh Olympic campaign appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper