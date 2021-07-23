Tokyo 2020 Olympics starts without Tiger Woods | The Guardian Nigeria News

In Tokyo it will be the fourth five-circle appearance for men, the third for women, the second in recent times though. Yes, because the first two participations of golf in the Olympics date back to 1900 and 1904, all in black and white, with a women’s competition that in the Paris edition was marked by confusion and bad organisation.

To the point that the first Olympic gold medal in golf, the American Margaret Abbott, competing with her mother Mary Ives, never knew that what she had participated in was an Olympics tournament. Then after a hole over a hundred years old, the green returned to the Games four years ago in Rio, crowning the British Justin Rose and the Korean Park In-bee.

In Tokyo, there is great anticipation for golf, because five years later due to postponement due to the pandemic and the postponement of the Games to 2021 – the movement has grown further. And if in Brazil it was a novelty, in Japan it seeks its consecration: on the historic path of the…