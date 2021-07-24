Chidinma Nwobi:‘Poorly developed emotional intelligence skills responsible for domestic violence’ | The Guardian Nigeria News

Chidinma Nwobi considers herself a spring of happiness flowing with love, authenticity, and intuitive wisdom, cheering herself, her family, and humanity towards enjoying flourishing and meaningful lives. A seasoned professional, she is one of the pioneers of Applied Positive Psychology in Nigeria and also an Applied Positive Psychology Coach, a Practitioner of Applied Positive Psychology, a licensed Emotional Intelligence Assessor by the notable Six Seconds Emotional Intelligence Network USA, an Emotional Intelligence Practitioner, a Master Practitioner of Neuro-Linguistic Programming, a certified Peak Performance Consultant and a Neurological Re-patterning Therapist.

Due to her love for family, she serves as the Director of Studies at the Institute of Family Engineering and Development Africa, and is committed to raising competent Family Life Practitioners as a Master Trainer of Family Systems Engineering. In this interview with IJEOMA THOMAS-ODIA, she shares her…