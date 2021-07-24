



Thousands marched through Australia’s two biggest cities in anti-lockdown protests Saturday, sparking violent clashes with police in Sydney. Dozens of protesters were arrested after an unauthorised march flouted public health orders in Sydney, while several confrontations with police broke out during the hours-long rally. Officers were pelted with pot plants and bottles of water as […]

The post Protesters clash with police as thousands march against Australia lockdown appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper