Russia sends aid to Cuba after anti-government protests





Russia dispatched nearly 100 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Cuba, the defence ministry said Saturday, following unprecedented street protests over the communist country’s worst economic crisis in decades. The delivery directly ordered by President Vladimir Putin, it said. Two An-124 cargo planes carrying more than 88 tonnes of humanitarian support took off from a military […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper