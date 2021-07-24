



The Toronto International Nollywood Film Festival (TINFF) released the nominations for the 2021 festival awards and leading Nollywood actor and President of the Association of Voice Over Artistes (AVOA) Segun Arinze earned two nominations —Best Actor Africa and Best Actor International. The organisers said Arinze earned the nomination for his effort in the movie by […]

The post Two nominations for Segun Arinze from Toronto appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper