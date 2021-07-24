US bounce back on goal-laden day in Olympic women's football





The United States bounced back from their embarrassing opening defeat by Sweden in the Tokyo Olympics women’s football competition, thrashing New Zealand 6-1 on Saturday, while Britain and the Swedes reached the quarter-finals. The previously all-conquering Americans had seen a 44-match unbeaten run ended by a 3-0 loss to Sweden on Wednesday, but with captain […]

