Wijnaldum didn’t feel ‘Liverpool love’ — Sport — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

(FILES) In this file photo taken on May 23, 2021 Liverpool’s Dutch midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum leaves the pitch after being substituted off during the English Premier League football match between Liverpool and Crystal Palace at Anfield in Liverpool, north west England. – Paris Saint-Germain have completed the signing of Dutch international midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum from Liverpool on a three-year deal, the French club announced on June 10, 2021. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / POOL / AFP)

Georginio Wijnaldum has said social media abuse was behind his decision to leave Liverpool, explaining he “didn’t feel love” from a section of the club’s support.

Wijnaldum — who signed for Paris Saint-Germain after leaving on a free transfer — joined Liverpool in 2016 from Newcastle United.

He made more than 200 appearances while lifting the Premier League and Champions League titles before leaving at the end of last season.

Wijnaldum told The Times: “Every day in training…



Source: Guardian Newspaper

