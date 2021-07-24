Wijnaldum didn’t feel ‘Liverpool love’ — Sport — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Georginio Wijnaldum has said social media abuse was behind his decision to leave Liverpool, explaining he “didn’t feel love” from a section of the club’s support.

Wijnaldum — who signed for Paris Saint-Germain after leaving on a free transfer — joined Liverpool in 2016 from Newcastle United.

He made more than 200 appearances while lifting the Premier League and Champions League titles before leaving at the end of last season.

Wijnaldum told The Times: “Every day in training…