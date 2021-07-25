Another presidential hopeful arrested in Nicaragua | The Guardian Nigeria News

Another presidential candidate was arrested in Nicaragua on Saturday, police said the seventh detained by Daniel Ortega’s government in the lead-up to elections on November 7.

Noel Vidaurre was put under house arrest, accused of “undermining the sovereignty” of the country, in the latest of a series of arrests condemned by the United States and European Union.

Long-term Nicaraguan leader Ortega is expected to seek a fourth consecutive presidential term in the elections.

Ortega, 75, will be the ruling Sandinista National Liberation Front’s candidate for the presidential vote, Gustavo Porras, the…