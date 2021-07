Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji, has sent a delegation to Cotonou, Republic of Benin, to observe court proceedings in the case involving an activist, Chief Sunday Adeyemo, also known as Sunday Igboho.

The post Olubadan sends delegation to Cotonou over Sunday Igboho’s trial appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper