Pelosi to appoint new Republicans in showdown over US Capitol riot probe | The Guardian Nigeria News

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Sunday said she plans to appoint additional Republicans, including a staunch Trump critic, to the committee probing the January 6 US Capitol insurrection, amid a fierce partisan showdown over who will serve on the body.

Asked whether she would appoint a new set of Republicans including lawmaker Adam Kinzinger, who voted to impeach former president Donald Trump, Pelosi told ABC “that would be my plan.”

Earlier this week House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy withdrew the names of the five Republicans he had appointed to…