Tunisian protesters march against government | The Guardian Nigeria News

Thousands of Tunisians marched in several cities protesting against the ruling party Sunday, criticising what they said was government failures in the North African nation amid crippling coronavirus rates.

In the capital Tunis, hundreds of protesters gathered in front of parliament, shouting slogans against the Islamist-inspired ruling Ennahdha party and Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi.

“The people want the dissolution of parliament,” the crowd chanted.

Several protesters were arrested and a journalist was injured when the crowd hurled stones and police fired tear gas canisters, an AFP reporter said.

Tunisia has been overwhelmed by Covid-19 cases, including more than 18,000 people who have died in a country of around 12 million.

Protests were also reported in the towns of Gafsa, Kairouan,…