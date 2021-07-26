Biden to meet Iraq PM, announce ‘new phase’ of US deployment | The Guardian Nigeria News

(FILES) Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhemi in a picture taken on February 20, 2021, in the capital Baghdad. – US President Joe Biden welcomes Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhemi on July 26, 2021, in his first meeting with the weakened leader, whose loyalties are precariously split between the US ally and pro-Iran factions at home. At the heart of the meeting will be the presence of US troops in Iraq and more broadly, whether Baghdad has what it takes to stand up to residual Islamic State jihadist group cells within the country’s borders. (Photos by SAUL LOEB and Aymen AL-AMERI / AFP)

President Joe Biden, who will host Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhemi Monday, is expected to launch a “new phase” of the US military presence in Iraq, formally ending combat operations but stopping short of announcing a full withdrawal.

The US troops’ presence in Iraq will be at the heart of Biden’s talks with Kadhemi, a weakened leader under intense pressure from pro-Tehran…



