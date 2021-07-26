Buhari jets out to London for education summit, medical check-up





President Muhammadu Buhari Monday will travel to the United Kingdom to participate in the Global Education Summit on Financing Global Partnership for Education (GPE) 2021-2025. Femi Adesina, President Buhari’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, explained that the Summit, which will be co-hosted by the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Boris Johnson, and the […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper