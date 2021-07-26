Clashes in Tunisia after president ousts PM amid Covid protests





Street clashes erupted Monday outside Tunisia’s army-barricaded parliament, a day after President Kais Saied ousted the prime minister and suspended the legislature, plunging the young democracy into a constitutional crisis. Saied sacked Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi and ordered parliament closed for 30 days, a move the biggest political party Ennahdha decried as a “coup”, following a […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper