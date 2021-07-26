Funke Oshonaike officially inducted into Olympics table tennis 'Club 7'





…Joins Segun Toriola, three others as only ping pong players to compete at seven Olympics Nigerian and African table tennis legend Olufunke Oshonaike has officially been recognised as a member of the exclusive club of ping pong players to have attended seven Olympic Games. Oshonaike was on Monday presented with a plaque to officially mark […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper