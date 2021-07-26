Sowore arrested at Federal High Court, Abuja





The publisher of Sahara Reporters and convener of #RevolutionNow, Omoyele Sowore, has been arrested by security operatives. Sowore was sighted earlier in the day around the court premises probably to attend the scheduled court session on the fundamental rights abuse case involving five activists arrested at Dunamis Church, Abuja. Justice Obiora Egwuatu had directed the […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper