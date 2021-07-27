



Nigeria’s Ms Arunma Oteh has been elected the new chair of The Royal African Society. Ms Oteh will succeed journalist and broadcaster Zeinab Badawi, who is stepping down after seven years, at the end of her second term. Ms Oteh is a member of Global Leadership Council at Said Business School at the University of […]

The post Arunma Otel takes over from Zeinab Badawi as chair of The Royal African Society appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper