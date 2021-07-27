Britney Spears Files To Replace Her Father As Guardian





Britney Spears has launched a legal bid to remove her father from a controversial guardianship controlling her finances and replace him with an independent accountant, according to court documents filed Monday. Mathew Rosengart, who was appointed as the pop star’s attorney this month, had pledged to move swiftly to remove Jamie Spears after the singer […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper