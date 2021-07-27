



Customer service must evolve if companies want to deliver true value and radically change engagement JOHANNESBURG, South Africa, 27 July 2021 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/- Most companies have invested in some form of digital customer experience toolkit or technology solution to gain deeper understanding, improve processes, and streamline engagements. Most have looked at chatbots, analytics, and integration to […]

The post Connecting the dots to deliver true customer service appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper