Lagos State To Prosecute Yomi Fabiyi Over Controversial Film “Oko Iyabo” — Guardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The Lagos State Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP) on Monday said it will prosecute Nigerian actor, Yomi Fabiyi, for contempt of court over production of his controversial film “Oko Iyabo.”

Fabiyi earlier this month released the film “Oko Iyabo”, which depicted the sexual assault case involving fellow actor, Olanrewaju Omiyinka, popularly known as Baba Ijesha. Baba Ijesha was arrested in April for sexually assaulting a minor, the foster daughter of comedienne, Princess. One of the scenes in “Oko Iyabo” was an exact reenactment of the viral CCTV video footage which implicated Baba Ijesha.

The film suffered backlash from social media users soon after it was released to YouTube. The film was pulled down from the video-sharing platform less than 24-hours after it premiered.

The DPP director and prosecution counsel, Olayinka Adeyemi, today told an Ikeja Special Offences Court that Fabiyi produced a film entitled “Oko…