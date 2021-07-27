Nigeria adopts eco-hydrological solutions to address water challenges | The Guardian Nigeria News

Nigeria has begun the processes to adopt eco-hydrological solutions and innovations to address water challenges.

Eco-hydrology uses the understanding of relationships between hydrological human influences to improve water security, enhance biodiversity, and further opportunities for sustainable water resources development.

This was disclosed on Monday by Mr John Ochigbo, Director, River Basin Operations and Inspectorate, who represented the Minister of Water Resources, Mr Suleiman Adamu, at a four-day regional workshop.

The workshop on: “Strengthening eco-hydrological approach as a tool for enhancing water quality in West Africa’’, was organised by the National Water Resources Institute, Kaduna, in collaboration with UNESCO.

Ochigbo said the idea of eco-hydrology was not to contest but to complement hydro-technical solutions to water resources management.

He said that eco-hydrology solutions and innovations would make way for high quality considering the…