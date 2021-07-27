Nominate the most inspiring African impact leaders for the 2021 Meaningful Business 100 award | The Guardian Nigeria News

Global award recognises outstanding business leaders combining profit and purpose to help achieve the UN Global Goals

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa, 27 July 2021 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/-Meaningful Business, a curated network and content platform, is inviting nominations from African impact leaders for the global Meaningful Business 100 (MB100) award programme which celebrates outstanding contributions from business leaders working to solve the world’s most pressing social and environmental issues.

Selected by an expert global panel of judges, the annual MB100 recognises and supports entrepreneurs, corporate leaders and impact investors, through a combination of storytelling, community and mentorship.

The nominations are open for corporate CEOs, entrepreneurs, micro-entrepreneurs, sustainability leaders, functional heads and impact investors from around the world, working in support of the UN 2030 agenda.

Commenting on the third edition of the MB100, Tom Lytton-Dickie,…