One dead, 16 hurt in blast at German chemical park | The Guardian Nigeria News

One person died and 16 people were injured Tuesday following an explosion at a chemical park in Leverkusen, Germany, the site operator said as residents were urged to stay indoors because of black smoke rising from the area.

The blast happened at around 09:40 am (0740 GMT) “for still unknown reasons”, Chempark operator Currenta said.

At least two of the injured were in a serious condition, and four workers were missing, it added.

The explosion prompted Germany’s NINA warning app to send an “extreme danger” alert…