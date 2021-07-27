One dead, 16 hurt in blast at German chemical park | The Guardian Nigeria News

By
Headliners
-
15


Smoke rises from a landfill and waste incineration area at the Chempark industrial park run by operator Currenta following an explosion in Leverkusen’s Buerrig district, western Germany, on July 27, 2021. – At least 16 people were injured and five missing after an explosion at the chemical park in Leverkusen, western Germany, that sent a huge column of black smoke into the air, officials said, urging residents to stay indoors. (Photo by Roberto Pfeil / AFP)

One person died and 16 people were injured Tuesday following an explosion at a chemical park in Leverkusen, Germany, the site operator said as residents were urged to stay indoors because of black smoke rising from the area.

The blast happened at around 09:40 am (0740 GMT) “for still unknown reasons”, Chempark operator Currenta said.

At least two of the injured were in a serious condition, and four workers were missing, it added.

The explosion prompted Germany’s NINA warning app to send an “extreme danger” alert…



Source: Guardian Newspaper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR