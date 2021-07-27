Son Is Forced To Remove Tribute Statue To Late Dad After Adolf Hitler Comparison

A man in Germany has been forced to remove a tribute sculpture to his late father after people complained that it looked like Adolf Hitler.

The dispute broke out in Weil im Schönbuch in Baden-Württemberg, Germany, after a new sculpture was put on the grave of Edwald E., who died in 2013, Daily Mail reported.

His son Oliver, 51, had a new wooden figure put on the grave in mid-July, where the figure had a moustache and was wearing a number 88 jersey.

Outraged citizens rang Mayor Wolfgang Lahl, 52, who were concerned about the wooden figure and its alleged resemblance to the late German dictator, Bild reported. The mayor told Bild, that he received half a dozen phone calls within a few days from concerned citizens about the wooden figure.

The number 88 on the jersey caused a stir as it is a synonym for ‘Heil Hitler’ in neo-Nazi circles…