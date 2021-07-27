



Nigeria’s national women’s basketball team, D’Tigress, on Tuesday lost 81-72 to the United States in their Olympic Games opener in Saitama. It was a brave performance from the African champions who were recently beaten by these same Americans 93-62 in an exhibition game in Las Vegas. Since losing in the quarterfinals of the 1992 Barcelona […]

The post Tokyo Olympics: D'Tigress go down fighting in narrow loss to USA appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper