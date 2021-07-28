40-Year-Old Slice Of Prince Charles And Diana’s Wedding Cake To Be Auctioned | The Guardian Nigeria News

The large slice of cake icing and marzipan base from one of the 23 official wedding cakes of Prince Charles and Princess Diana

40 years after Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s fairytale wedding, a slice of the wedding cake is going up for auction.

The large slice of cake icing and marzipan base from one of the 23 official wedding cakes features a sugared onlay of the Royal coat-of-arms coloured in gold, red, blue, and silver.

It was given to Moyra Smith, a member of the Queen Mother’s household at Clarence House, who preserved the topping with cling film.

She kept it in an old floral cake tin and taped a handmade label to the lid, reading: “Handle with Care – Prince Charles & Princess Diane’s (sic) Wedding Cake” which she signed and dated 29/7/81.

Mrs Smith’s family sold the cake in 2008 to a collector, but it has come up for auction once again, coinciding with the 40th anniversary of Prince Charles and Lady Diana Spencer’s wedding.

