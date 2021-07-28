China court jails billionaire Sun Dawu for 18 years for ‘provoking trouble’ | The Guardian Nigeria News

By
Headliners
-
2


(FILES) This file photo taken on September 24, 2019 shows Chinese pig farmer and billionaire Sun Dawu posing at a feed warehouse in Hebei, outside Beijing. – A Chinese court sentenced agricultural tycoon Sun Dawu to 18 years in jail on July 28, 2021 for a catalogue of crimes including “provoking trouble” after the outspoken billionaire and grassroots rights supporter was tried in secret. (Photo by NOEL CELIS / AFP)

A Chinese court sentenced agricultural tycoon Sun Dawu to 18 years in jail on Wednesday for a catalogue of crimes including “provoking trouble” after the outspoken billionaire and grassroots rights supporter was tried in secret.

The court in Gaobeidian near Beijing said Sun was found guilty of crimes including “gathering a crowd to attack state organs,” “obstructing government administration” and “picking quarrels and provoking trouble,” a catch-all term often used against dissidents.

He was detained by police in November along with 20 relatives…



Source: Guardian Newspaper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR