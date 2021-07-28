Facts about Nigeria’s food inflation – Survey | The Guardian Nigeria News

• Osinbajo laments post-harvest losses

• Says transforming Africa’s food system a public private affair

Low, fixed-income earners and unemployed Nigerians are in for trouble as living under the burden of higher food prices has become unbearable, as a result of grossly inadequate food supply.

This follows years of neglect of the agro-industrial sectors and disrupted farming activities caused by insurgency, banditry, kidnapping and herder/farmer clashes, as well as climate change, which also hampers productivity of farmers. This is compounded by COVID-19 interruptions in farming activities and gradual erosion of most farmers’ capital amid natural disasters of floods and droughts.

Dry spells (drought) stunted crops between June and early September in 2020, signaling the present situation as harvests were scanty.

Volatile naira-dollar exchange rate has…