Five die in accident on way to NYSC orientation camp





The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), has confirmed the death of five prospective corps members who lost their lives in a fatal accident at about 2 am on Wednesday, along Abaji/Kwali Expressway. “The Director-General and Management condole with the governments and people of Akwa-Ibom and Imo States over the tragic incident that has left the […]

