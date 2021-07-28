How Nigerian youths can take over power in 2023 — Yahaya Bello | The Guardian Nigeria News

Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi on Tuesday called on the youth to make conscious efforts at “wrestling” power from the elders in order to assume the mantle of the country’s leadership in 2023.

Bello made the call on Tuesday in Ijebu-Ode, Ogun, at a conference, themed: “Youths Own The Power”, organised by a group known as Afenifere for Collective Transformation (ACT).

Bello, who spoke through the Secretary to the Kogi State Government, Mrs Folasade Ayoade, urged the youth to be more organised for a united front ahead of 2023 polls.

According to him, youths have generally demonstrated non-challant attitude toward assuming the nation’s headship and advised them to be courageous and be ready to wrestle power from the older generation.

Bello also urged the youth to shun passivity and numbness concerning sensitive leadership positions in the country.

“Nigerian youths have for long been indifferent and have not shown serious and strong…