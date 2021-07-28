Nigeria’s presidency swears 37 staff to oath of secrecy | The Guardian Nigeria News

Nigerian presidency on Tuesday administered an oath of secrecy on 37 staff members, threatening to sanction any of them that divulges classified information to the public.

Permanent Secretary, State House, Tijjani Umar handed down the warning after Justice Hamzat Muazu of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, High Court, performed the ceremony at the State House Auditorium in Abuja.

Umar warned that the presidency would not tolerate any breach of oath of secrecy by the staff, adding that doing without authorization was a grievous offence.

“This exercise is the beginning of doing what is right in various offices,” Umar said. “The rules must be enforced and any breach carries a consequence. From now on, you are under the radar, we are going to watch and follow you.”

Explaining further, the permanent secretary said: “What we have done today is to administer the oath of secrecy on staff of the State House, who handled classified documents.

“When we…