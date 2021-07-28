Shiite leader Zakzaky, wife held since 2015 regains freedom — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

By
Headliners
-
3


Shiite Muslim leader Ibrahim Zakzaky and his wife detained for murder since 2015 in Nigeria have on Wednesday been discharged, lawyers said.

Shiite cleric Ibrahim Zakzaky is seen in Kano on July 28, 2021 upon his release. – A Nigerian court on Wednesday acquitted and released Shiite cleric Ibrahim Zakzaky, who had been detained for murder with his wife since 2015, one of his lawyers said. (Photo by – / AFP)

The prominent cleric has been at loggerheads with the secular authorities for years because of his calls for an Iranian-style Islamic revolution in Nigeria, where Shiites make up a small minority.

Zakzaky, his wife Zeenah Ibrahim, and 200 of their followers were arrested in a violent crackdown in the northern city of Zaria.

Zeenat El Zakzaky

Zakzaky’s wife Zeenah Ibrahim

A court in 2016 ordered the couple be released but the authorities ignored the demand and filed charges against the cleric including the murder of a soldier.

“None of the 15 prosecution witnesses proved they committed the…



Source: Guardian Newspaper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR