



Nigeria’s D’Tigers will be back in action in the early hours of Wednesday in Saitama, the venue of the basketball events of the Olympic Games to take on a desperate German team in a Group B match the African champions have a very good chance of emerging victorious. Both Nigeria and Germany are reeling from […]

The post Tokyo 2020 Olympics: D’Tigers look to bounce back with win against desperate Germany appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper