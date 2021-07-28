Tokyo Olympics: Jordan Nwora’s 33 points not enough as D’Tigers go down to Germany | The Guardian Nigeria News

Nigeria’s D’Tigers lost for the second time in a row in the Olympic men’s basketball tournament, going down to Germany 99-92 following a fourth-quarter collapse that made fruitless Jordan Nwora’s game-leading 33-point performance.

It was an incredible display from the Nigerian No33 as he nailed seven 3-pointers to go with his seven rebounds. Miye Oni, with 15 points, was the only other D’Tigers player to reach double figures.

Both sides were tied at 74 points apiece going into the final quarter after Germany’s Niels Giffey nailed a 3-pointer at the buzzer to tie the score. But in a game in which both sides were desperate for a win after losing their respective openers, it was the Germans who carried on with the momentum from the third quarter as they raced to…