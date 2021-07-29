Burundi says ready to take Covax vaccines — World — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Burundi, one of the last countries in the world to start inoculating its population against Covid-19, said it has agreed to take Covax vaccines — but with a condition.

The change of heart came a day after the IMF agreed in principle to a $78 million (65 million euro) aid package to help Burundi deal with the fallout of the pandemic.

Health Minister Thaddee Ndikumana announced Wednesday that Burundi would accept Covax vaccines offered by the World Bank, but would refuse to sign a waiver he said was demanded by pharmaceutical companies.

Burundi along with Eritrea and North Korea are the only countries yet to start Covid-19 immunisation campaigns after Tanzania began rolling out vaccinations on Wednesday.

Until now, the government had refused to be part of the Covax…