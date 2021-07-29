COVID-19 deaths jump by 21% in one week, WHO laments — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The World Health Organisation (WHO), yesterday, raised the alarm that the global number of coronavirus (COVID-19) deaths during the previous week climbed by 21 per cent despite a rollout of the vaccination programme.

Out of the 69,000 new deaths, many were reported in the Americas and Southeast Asia, according to the dataset spanning July 19 to July 25. So far, more than four million people worldwide were confirmed to have died after being infected, the Geneva-based agency said.

The number of infections reported last week was 3.8 million, up to eight per cent from the previous week. Nearly 194 million infections have been reported since the pandemic began in early 2020.

As of July 28, confirmed cases of COVID-19 from 55 African countries reached 6,540,892 while…